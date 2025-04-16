Puravankara Ltd Surges Ahead with Record Real Estate Growth in FY25

India's prominent real estate player, Puravankara Ltd, has announced impressive financial results for FY25, with customer collections hitting Rs 3,937 crores, representing a 9% increase from the previous year.

Pre-sales were strong at Rs 5,006 crores, while sustenance sales experienced a remarkable 22% growth. The company continued its trend of strategic land acquisition, investing over Rs 1,300 crores.

Ahead of FY26, Puravankara is set to launch over 13 million square feet of projects, leveraging market optimism and positioning itself strongly within the evolving real estate sector.

