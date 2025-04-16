Left Menu

Puravankara Ltd Surges Ahead with Record Real Estate Growth in FY25

Puravankara Ltd reported a 9% year-on-year increase in customer collections, reaching Rs 3,937 crores in FY25. Pre-sales amounted to Rs 5,006 crores, while sustenance sales grew by 22%. The company invested over Rs 1,300 crores in land acquisition, preparing for significant future project launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:38 IST
Puravankara Ltd Surges Ahead with Record Real Estate Growth in FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

India's prominent real estate player, Puravankara Ltd, has announced impressive financial results for FY25, with customer collections hitting Rs 3,937 crores, representing a 9% increase from the previous year.

Pre-sales were strong at Rs 5,006 crores, while sustenance sales experienced a remarkable 22% growth. The company continued its trend of strategic land acquisition, investing over Rs 1,300 crores.

Ahead of FY26, Puravankara is set to launch over 13 million square feet of projects, leveraging market optimism and positioning itself strongly within the evolving real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025