Vibe Realty Expands in Pune and Mumbai with Major Acquisitions

Vibe Realty Private Limited, a fast-growing real estate firm founded by Gopal Sarda, announces major project acquisitions in Pune and Mumbai, expanding its development portfolio to 2.7 million square feet with a projected GDV exceeding Rs. 2000 crore. The expansion aligns with Vibe Realty's mission to reshape Maharashtra's skyline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai, April 16th, 2025: Vibe Realty Private Limited (VRPL), spearheaded by acclaimed industry figure Gopal Sarda, unveiled its acquisition of an expansive joint development in NIBM, Pune. This project covers 8 acres, offering a saleable area of 1.03 million square feet, including over 750 residential units, targeting a sales value above Rs. 650 crore.

The NIBM project promises an upscale living experience with amenities like a grand clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. VRPL plans its launch by the latter half of the fiscal year. Concurrently, VRPL acquired their fourth redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai, with a development potential of around 3.5 lakh square feet and projected revenue exceeding Rs. 290 crore.

These acquisitions mark significant growth in VRPL's portfolio, totaling a development potential of 2.7 million square feet, with an estimated GDV surpassing Rs. 2000 crore. Following robust performance, VRPL plans further launches and maintains its strategic focus on innovative real estate solutions across Mumbai and Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

