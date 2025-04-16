Home Credit India's Leadership Leap: Vivek Singh Steps In as CEO

Vivek Singh has taken the helm as the Chief Executive Officer of Home Credit India, following a decision by the company's board on April 7, 2025. Singh, who assumes the role with immediate effect, boasts over 20 years of extensive experience in financial services, specifically in business development, digital transformation, and large-scale operation management.

According to K Gopala Desikan, a Director at TVS Holdings, Singh's appointment is pivotal for continuing Home Credit India's mission of advancing financial inclusion nationwide. Desikan expressed confidence in Singh's expertise, especially in consumer and retail finance, to further growth and innovation for the company.

In his new role, Singh is eager to leverage technology to enhance customer service, expand access to responsible credit, and foster a tech-forward financial ecosystem. Home Credit India, under Singh's leadership, will focus on widening its market reach and deepening credit penetration through its extensive network of 53,000 points-of-sale across 625 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)