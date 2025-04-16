Left Menu

SpiceJet's Ambitious Revival: Fleet Doubling in Sight

SpiceJet is on track to double its fleet within the next 12 months as part of a successful revival plan, despite previous financial challenges. The airline aims to return 10 grounded aircraft to service, leveraging opportunities despite global aviation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:44 IST
SpiceJet's Ambitious Revival: Fleet Doubling in Sight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet, India's domestic carrier, is making significant strides in its revival plan, with aims to double its fleet in the coming year. Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh expressed confidence in this trajectory during a discussion at a recent travel conclave.

Since January, SpiceJet has committed to returning 10 grounded aircraft to operation, including four Boeing B737 Max, by mid-April. Despite past financial and legal challenges, the airline has revitalized itself by raising funds and strategically expanding its fleet, adding 10 planes since October 2024 through returns and leases.

Addressing speculation on the impact of China's aircraft delivery restrictions amid trade tensions with the U.S., Singh mentioned that SpiceJet is exploring potentials to benefit from these global shifts. However, detailed insights into these tactical decisions and their anticipated outcomes remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025