SpiceJet's Ambitious Revival: Fleet Doubling in Sight

SpiceJet, India's domestic carrier, is making significant strides in its revival plan, with aims to double its fleet in the coming year. Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh expressed confidence in this trajectory during a discussion at a recent travel conclave.

Since January, SpiceJet has committed to returning 10 grounded aircraft to operation, including four Boeing B737 Max, by mid-April. Despite past financial and legal challenges, the airline has revitalized itself by raising funds and strategically expanding its fleet, adding 10 planes since October 2024 through returns and leases.

Addressing speculation on the impact of China's aircraft delivery restrictions amid trade tensions with the U.S., Singh mentioned that SpiceJet is exploring potentials to benefit from these global shifts. However, detailed insights into these tactical decisions and their anticipated outcomes remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)