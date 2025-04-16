Dharav High School Launches Eco-Friendly Campus in Gurugram

Dharav High School is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its latest campus in Gurugram, furthering its mission to provide a comprehensive and empowering educational experience. Situated in Orchid Island, Sector 51, Mayfield Garden, the school is devoted to nurturing creativity, curiosity, and core values.

The new 5.5-acre campus is distinctively designed as an eco-friendly environment, supporting global sustainability objectives. It boasts top-tier sports facilities, an impressive auditorium, and essential amenities, including underground parking. These features ensure an optimal environment for students to thrive both academically and physically.

The school leadership, including Devyani Jaipuria and Aditi Misra, emphasize nurturing not only academic rigor but also values that shape future leaders. With admissions now open, Dharav High School offers a rejuvenating educational journey tailored to foster intellectual and personal growth in students.

(With inputs from agencies.)