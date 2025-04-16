Left Menu

Dharav High School Launches Eco-Friendly Campus in Gurugram

Dharav High School opens its new Gurugram campus, emphasizing a balanced educational approach with a focus on creativity, core values, and sustainability. The facility includes state-of-the-art sports and wellness amenities, alongside modern classrooms, to foster holistic development, preparing students to excel academically and become future leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:50 IST
Dharav High School Launches Eco-Friendly Campus in Gurugram
Dharav High School, Gurgaon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dharav High School is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its latest campus in Gurugram, furthering its mission to provide a comprehensive and empowering educational experience. Situated in Orchid Island, Sector 51, Mayfield Garden, the school is devoted to nurturing creativity, curiosity, and core values.

The new 5.5-acre campus is distinctively designed as an eco-friendly environment, supporting global sustainability objectives. It boasts top-tier sports facilities, an impressive auditorium, and essential amenities, including underground parking. These features ensure an optimal environment for students to thrive both academically and physically.

The school leadership, including Devyani Jaipuria and Aditi Misra, emphasize nurturing not only academic rigor but also values that shape future leaders. With admissions now open, Dharav High School offers a rejuvenating educational journey tailored to foster intellectual and personal growth in students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025