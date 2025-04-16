Bharat-Africa Trade Boost: DP World Launches New Connectivity Platform

DP World has unveiled a new initiative, the 'Bharat Africa Setu' platform, on Tuesday, with the objective of enhancing trade links between India and Africa. The platform aims to provide Indian exporters with access to 53 African countries, leveraging sea and air connectivity across ports, economic zones, and logistics parks managed by DP World.

Africa currently imports goods worth approximately USD 430 billion annually, of which USD 28 billion are supplied by India, accounting for 6.5% of Africa's total imports. DP World estimates that this platform could help India capture 12% of the African import market by 2030, presenting significant growth prospects for India's export economy.

According to Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, the partnership with India's government will improve trade efficiency and access to African markets, fostering bilateral trade and south-south cooperation. The platform was inaugurated in Mumbai during the Dubai-India Business Forum, signaling a significant deepening of India's strategic trade relationship with Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)