Puravankara Reports Record Sales and Strategic Expansion in FY25

Puravankara Limited posted a 9% annual growth in customer collections reaching Rs 3,937 crore in FY25, with pre-sales totaling Rs 5,006 crore. The real estate giant's strategic investments and ongoing projects position it for continued success in India's evolving property market, despite economic challenges.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:03 IST
Puravankara Reports Record Sales and Strategic Expansion in FY25
Ashish R. Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Puravankara Limited, a renowned name in India's real estate sector, has announced a 9% increase in customer collections, amassing Rs 3,937 crore in FY25. This growth reflects the company's operational efficiency, with Q4FY25 collections alone amounting to Rs 946 crore.

Pre-sales for the final quarter of FY25 were impressive, standing at Rs 1,282 crore, contributing to a total annual sales value of Rs 5,006 crore. Sustenance sales saw a remarkable 22% year-on-year growth, signaling robust demand in ongoing projects. Average price realization also rose by 10% compared to the previous financial year.

Puravankara's strategic expansion includes a record investment in land acquisition, totaling over Rs 1,300 crore, covering approximately 8 million square feet with an estimated gross development value of over Rs 13,000 crore. The upcoming fiscal year looks promising with a planned launch pipeline of 13 million square feet, demonstrating the company's commitment to growth and market leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

