Puravankara Reports Record Sales and Strategic Expansion in FY25
Puravankara Limited posted a 9% annual growth in customer collections reaching Rs 3,937 crore in FY25, with pre-sales totaling Rs 5,006 crore. The real estate giant's strategic investments and ongoing projects position it for continued success in India's evolving property market, despite economic challenges.
- Country:
- India
Puravankara Limited, a renowned name in India's real estate sector, has announced a 9% increase in customer collections, amassing Rs 3,937 crore in FY25. This growth reflects the company's operational efficiency, with Q4FY25 collections alone amounting to Rs 946 crore.
Pre-sales for the final quarter of FY25 were impressive, standing at Rs 1,282 crore, contributing to a total annual sales value of Rs 5,006 crore. Sustenance sales saw a remarkable 22% year-on-year growth, signaling robust demand in ongoing projects. Average price realization also rose by 10% compared to the previous financial year.
Puravankara's strategic expansion includes a record investment in land acquisition, totaling over Rs 1,300 crore, covering approximately 8 million square feet with an estimated gross development value of over Rs 13,000 crore. The upcoming fiscal year looks promising with a planned launch pipeline of 13 million square feet, demonstrating the company's commitment to growth and market leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Pushes for Transparency in Maharashtra's Land Acquisition
Controversy over Land Acquisition and Temple Gold Intensifies
Union Minister Urges Telangana CM to Expedite Land Acquisition for National Highway Projects
Rakesh Tikait Calls for Farmers' Assembly Over Land Acquisition Issues
Macrotech Developers Surpasses Land Acquisition Targets Amid Real Estate Boom