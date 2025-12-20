Left Menu

Shubman Gill Misses Out as India Names Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement sees Shubman Gill omitted due to form and fitness concerns, with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead. Axar Patel is named vice-captain while key players include Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. India aims for a record third title, starting February 7 against the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:01 IST
Shubman Gill Misses Out as India Names Squad for T20 World Cup 2026
Shubman Gill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, Shubman Gill has been excluded from India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, as announced by the BCCI. Concerns over Gill's recent performance and fitness have paved the way for Suryakumar Yadav to captain the team for the first time, supported by vice-captain Axar Patel.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the media, clarifying that while Gill is a 'champion player,' India is seeking alternative top-order options and boosting their wicketkeeping choices with the inclusion of Ishan Kishan. Key player Abhishek Sharma, known for his aggressive batting, is expected to open the innings alongside Sanju Samson.

India, defending champions and co-hosts, are placed in Group A with Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and the USA, and will commence their campaign on February 7 in Mumbai. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, with emerging talents like Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana providing support.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025