Shubman Gill Misses Out as India Names Squad for T20 World Cup 2026
India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement sees Shubman Gill omitted due to form and fitness concerns, with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead. Axar Patel is named vice-captain while key players include Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. India aims for a record third title, starting February 7 against the USA.
In a surprising move, Shubman Gill has been excluded from India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, as announced by the BCCI. Concerns over Gill's recent performance and fitness have paved the way for Suryakumar Yadav to captain the team for the first time, supported by vice-captain Axar Patel.
Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the media, clarifying that while Gill is a 'champion player,' India is seeking alternative top-order options and boosting their wicketkeeping choices with the inclusion of Ishan Kishan. Key player Abhishek Sharma, known for his aggressive batting, is expected to open the innings alongside Sanju Samson.
India, defending champions and co-hosts, are placed in Group A with Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and the USA, and will commence their campaign on February 7 in Mumbai. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, with emerging talents like Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana providing support.
All-rounder Axar Patel named India vice-captain for the T20 World Cup.