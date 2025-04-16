Karnataka Sets Benchmark with Lowest Unemployment Rate in India

In a notable announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reported that the state boasts the nation's lowest unemployment rate at just 2.5%. This was highlighted during a speech at a job fair organized by the Skill Development Department in Kalaburagi.

Comparatively, unemployment rates in states such as Haryana and Rajasthan are at 37.04% and 28.5%, respectively. Siddaramaiah emphasized the government's commitment to reducing unemployment further by attracting business investment and promoting the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme, offering financial support to job-seekers.

The CM reiterated the importance of developing the Kalyana Karnataka region, underpinned by constitutional amendments like Article 371(J), to ensure equitable growth and regional investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)