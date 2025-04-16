Left Menu

Karnataka Sets Benchmark with Lowest Unemployment Rate in India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims the state has the lowest unemployment rate in India, at 2.5%. Efforts to attract investments and the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme aim to reduce it further. The CM emphasized development strategies for Kalyana Karnataka, linking them to Article 371(J) and investment in infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:36 IST
Karnataka Sets Benchmark with Lowest Unemployment Rate in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a notable announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reported that the state boasts the nation's lowest unemployment rate at just 2.5%. This was highlighted during a speech at a job fair organized by the Skill Development Department in Kalaburagi.

Comparatively, unemployment rates in states such as Haryana and Rajasthan are at 37.04% and 28.5%, respectively. Siddaramaiah emphasized the government's commitment to reducing unemployment further by attracting business investment and promoting the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme, offering financial support to job-seekers.

The CM reiterated the importance of developing the Kalyana Karnataka region, underpinned by constitutional amendments like Article 371(J), to ensure equitable growth and regional investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

