Barapulla Road Closure Disrupts Night Traffic

The Barapulla Road to Maharani Bagh Interchange will be closed nightly until April 24 due to construction. The NCRTC advises using alternative routes, such as the Ring Road, to avoid the closure. Commuters from various major routes are affected and urged to plan accordingly.

Updated: 16-04-2025 19:48 IST
The Barapulla Road to Maharani Bagh Interchange stretch will remain closed to traffic from midnight to 5 a.m. until April 24, owing to ongoing construction, informed authorities on Wednesday.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) urged commuters to seek alternative routes. Individuals traveling from ITO, NH-24, NH-9, Sarai Kale Khan, and DND towards Maharani Bagh, Sundial, or Siddharth Extension, or heading to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg or AIIMS, are recommended to use the Ring Road.

Similarly, commuters from AIIMS or Lodhi Road traveling towards Sarai Kale Khan, Greater Noida, or DND should consider taking the Ring Road via Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

