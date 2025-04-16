Heineken's Strategic Play in India's Brewing Market

Heineken NV unveiled its latest financial performance, highlighting a mid-single-digit rise in sales volume within the Indian market. Despite the growth, Heineken's performance trailed behind the overall market pace due to a temporary supply halt in a significant state.

The company's organic net revenue soared in the low teens, with a notable focus on expanding its premium segment. Key brands such as Heineken Silver, Kingfisher Ultra, and Kingfisher Ultra Max played a pivotal role in driving growth, with revenues in this sector climbing into the twenties.

Globally, Heineken recorded a 1.8 percent organic increase in premium beer volume, outperforming its general beer portfolio. The company's effective strategies in countries like Vietnam, Nigeria, and Brazil further bolstered its international profile. Notably, Heineken secured majority control of India's United Breweries Limited in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)