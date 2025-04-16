Left Menu

Historic Breakthrough at Silkyara Tunnel Brings New Hope

The successful breakthrough of the Silkyara bend-Barkot road tunnel was hailed as a historic milestone. It promises a one-hour reduction in travel time and improved connectivity as part of the Char Dham Yatra. The project had faced challenges, including trapping 41 workers, who were later rescued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:31 IST
Historic Breakthrough at Silkyara Tunnel Brings New Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, celebrated the breakthrough of the Silkyara bend-Barkot road tunnel as a historic achievement on Wednesday. This significant development promises to save an hour of travel time, enhancing connectivity in the region.

The breakthrough was especially noteworthy as it came after 41 workers, trapped for over two weeks, were successfully rescued. Both ends of the tunnel had been excavated, marking a major engineering accomplishment in the Char Dham Yatra project.

The occasion also featured the consecration of the Baba Baukhnag temple at the tunnel's entrance, attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Plans are to rename the tunnel after the deity, as the rescue mission was attributed to divine intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025