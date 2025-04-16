Karnataka Standoff: Diesel Price Hike Fuels Truckers' Protest

The truckers' strike in Karnataka entered its second day, with the potential for stringent action hinted at by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. The strike, focusing on diesel price hikes and tolls, has stirred political controversy.

Reddy suggested political motives might be involved, emphasizing the truckers' failure to criticize the central government amid rising diesel prices. Despite this, he noted there was no disruption in essential goods transport.

The Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Associations (FOKSLOAA) continues its strike, expecting progress after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The situation remains tense as both the state and truckers await a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)