Left Menu

Political Controversy Erupts Over Satara Drug Factory Allegations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed allegations linking Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to a Satara drug factory case as politically motivated. Police successfully busted the operation, with no evidence pointing to Shinde's or his family's involvement. Calls for Shinde's resignation intensified amidst emerging accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:10 IST
Political Controversy Erupts Over Satara Drug Factory Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly rejected accusations that his deputy, Eknath Shinde, is connected to the Satara drug factory case, labeling such claims as politically motivated.

Fadnavis applauded law enforcement for dismantling the illicit operation and maintained there is no evidence implicating Shinde or his family.

Amid the controversy, calls for Shinde's resignation have grown louder, with figures including Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal demanding accountability following allegations that Shinde's brother is linked to the factory's land ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025