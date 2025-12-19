Political Controversy Erupts Over Satara Drug Factory Allegations
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed allegations linking Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to a Satara drug factory case as politically motivated. Police successfully busted the operation, with no evidence pointing to Shinde's or his family's involvement. Calls for Shinde's resignation intensified amidst emerging accusations.
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly rejected accusations that his deputy, Eknath Shinde, is connected to the Satara drug factory case, labeling such claims as politically motivated.
Fadnavis applauded law enforcement for dismantling the illicit operation and maintained there is no evidence implicating Shinde or his family.
Amid the controversy, calls for Shinde's resignation have grown louder, with figures including Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal demanding accountability following allegations that Shinde's brother is linked to the factory's land ownership.
