EaseMyTrip Denies Links Amidst Betting App Raids

Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip has firmly denied any direct or indirect association with the Mahadev betting app or any other betting platform. This statement comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate executed searches at the premises of its co-founder Nishant Pitti in connection with a money laundering case linked to online betting.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted sweeping raids across 55 locations, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and others, as a part of their investigation into the Mahadev online betting app. Officials confirmed that these recent searches were prompted by new evidence gathered in the ongoing case.

A spokesperson for EaseMyTrip emphasized their commitment to cooperating with authorities throughout the investigation, while reiterating no association with any betting platforms. The company headquarters, along with co-founder Pitti's offices, were among the locations searched.

