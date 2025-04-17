Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Denies Links Amidst Betting App Raids

EaseMyTrip has denied any connection to the Mahadev betting app following raids by the Enforcement Directorate at co-founder Nishant Pitti's premises. The raids are part of a money laundering investigation across multiple states. EaseMyTrip pledges full cooperation with authorities during the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip has firmly denied any direct or indirect association with the Mahadev betting app or any other betting platform. This statement comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate executed searches at the premises of its co-founder Nishant Pitti in connection with a money laundering case linked to online betting.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted sweeping raids across 55 locations, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and others, as a part of their investigation into the Mahadev online betting app. Officials confirmed that these recent searches were prompted by new evidence gathered in the ongoing case.

A spokesperson for EaseMyTrip emphasized their commitment to cooperating with authorities throughout the investigation, while reiterating no association with any betting platforms. The company headquarters, along with co-founder Pitti's offices, were among the locations searched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

