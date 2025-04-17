Left Menu

RIO Innobev Disrupts Indian Beverage Scene with ₹10 Crore Funding

Rio Innobev, the creator of RIO Bubbly Fruit Drink and RIO BOOM Energy Drink, has secured ₹10 crore in pre-Series A funding to expand its national presence and innovate its product portfolio. The funding, led by Atomic Capital, will help the company grow from 35,000 to 1,00,000 retail outlets over the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rio Innobev Pvt. Ltd., a Pune-based beverage innovator, has raised ₹10 crore in its first institutional funding round led by Atomic Capital. The capital will fuel the startup's aggressive nationwide expansion and drive product innovation.

Currently available in over 35,000 retail stores across Maharashtra and Gujarat, Rio Innobev aims to increase its reach to 1,00,000 outlets within three years. The brand plans to enhance its omnichannel presence through Quick Commerce platforms and modern trade networks.

Rio Innobev seeks to bridge the gap for vibrant, youth-centric beverages in India with its RIO Bubbly Fruit Drink and RIO BOOM Energy Drink. With a bold flavor profile and affordable pricing, these beverages aim to appeal to India's younger demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

