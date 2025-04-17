Left Menu

Global Sensation Patty Shukla to Bring Her Musical Magic to Gurgaon

Internationally acclaimed children's performer Patty Shukla is set to enliven Gurgaon with a three-day interactive event at Club Loka. Renowned for her engaging, movement-driven songs, Shukla's visit aims to inspire and delight young audiences, aligning with the club's mission of promoting experiential learning through joy and curiosity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:53 IST
Global Sensation Patty Shukla to Bring Her Musical Magic to Gurgaon
Club Loka Welcomes International Children's Music Star Patty Shukla to Gurgaon this May . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurgaon, Haryana [India], April 17: This May, Gurgaon is poised to welcome internationally acclaimed children's performer Patty Shukla for a dynamic, music-filled experience. From May 2-3, Club Loka will host a three-day interactive event featuring Shukla's renowned approach to early childhood entertainment.

Shukla, a celebrated name in children's music, is known for her lively, movement-based songs that engage young audiences in learning through play. Her visit not only marks a significant opportunity for local families but also underscores Club Loka's commitment to providing world-class educational experiences.

"At Club Loka, we aim to transform learning into a journey of wonder," said Shaistha Pattiarimal, Head of Learning Experience at Club Loka. "Patty's methodology aligns perfectly with our philosophy of nurturing growth through joy and connection." The event promises live performances packed with singing, dancing, and interactive storytelling, offering a unique blend of fun and education for children. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025