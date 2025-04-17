Global Sensation Patty Shukla to Bring Her Musical Magic to Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Haryana [India], April 17: This May, Gurgaon is poised to welcome internationally acclaimed children's performer Patty Shukla for a dynamic, music-filled experience. From May 2-3, Club Loka will host a three-day interactive event featuring Shukla's renowned approach to early childhood entertainment.

Shukla, a celebrated name in children's music, is known for her lively, movement-based songs that engage young audiences in learning through play. Her visit not only marks a significant opportunity for local families but also underscores Club Loka's commitment to providing world-class educational experiences.

"At Club Loka, we aim to transform learning into a journey of wonder," said Shaistha Pattiarimal, Head of Learning Experience at Club Loka. "Patty's methodology aligns perfectly with our philosophy of nurturing growth through joy and connection." The event promises live performances packed with singing, dancing, and interactive storytelling, offering a unique blend of fun and education for children.

