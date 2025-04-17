Pioneering Inclusivity: India vs Sri Lanka T20 Cricket Series for Differently-Abled Athletes

The eagerly awaited India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability (Standing) T20 Cricket Series is scheduled to take place in Bangalore from April 29 to May 5, 2025. As anticipation builds, the event garners substantial support from stakeholders eager to promote inclusivity in sports.

Organized by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) with backing from Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment, this series highlights adaptive cricket's rising prominence in India, offering a global stage for differently-abled cricketers to display their prowess. Retired Squadron Leader Abhai Pratap Singh commended Wilspoke's commitment to inclusivity: "Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment has driven the vision of inclusive cricket, fostering opportunities and inspiring future adaptive athletes." The competition will feature top physically disabled cricketers from India and Sri Lanka in a thrilling showcase of sportsmanship and resilience. With growing corporate and community involvement, the series strives to set new adaptive cricket benchmarks, paving the way for further development and opportunities.

Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment takes a pioneering role in championing inclusive sports. Their strategic efforts in organizing international series like this demonstrate their dedication to making cricket accessible to all. Wilspoke's involvement includes promoting awareness through media campaigns, strengthening sponsorships, enhancing fan engagement, and ensuring seamless event execution.

Nishanth AJ, Founder and CEO of Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment, emphasized, "We are honored to participate in this transformative event. At Wilspoke, we recognize sports' unifying power. This series marks a stride toward inclusivity, ensuring that every athlete has the chance to shine." Enthusiasm grows among cricket fans, corporate sponsors, and sports bodies, encouraging participation in this empowering sports movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)