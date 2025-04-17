Boosting Bilateral Ties: India and US Gear Up for Trade Pact Talks
An Indian delegation is headed to Washington next week to address issues ahead of formal negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The talks aim to bolster trade relations and double the bilateral trade by 2030. Virtual consultations are already underway to ensure a timely agreement.
Indicating strengthening trade relations, an Indian delegation is set to visit Washington next week. The visit is a precursor to formal negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA).
Led by India's chief negotiator, Additional Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, the delegation seeks to resolve pending issues with their US counterparts before the official talks begin.
The trade discussions come at a crucial time, with the United States and India eager to double their trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. The talks are bolstered by a 90-day tariff pause announced by US President Donald Trump.
