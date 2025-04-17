Left Menu

Boosting Bilateral Ties: India and US Gear Up for Trade Pact Talks

An Indian delegation is headed to Washington next week to address issues ahead of formal negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The talks aim to bolster trade relations and double the bilateral trade by 2030. Virtual consultations are already underway to ensure a timely agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indicating strengthening trade relations, an Indian delegation is set to visit Washington next week. The visit is a precursor to formal negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

Led by India's chief negotiator, Additional Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, the delegation seeks to resolve pending issues with their US counterparts before the official talks begin.

The trade discussions come at a crucial time, with the United States and India eager to double their trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. The talks are bolstered by a 90-day tariff pause announced by US President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

