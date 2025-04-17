Left Menu

Director Resigns Amidst Gensol Engineering's Financial Turmoil

Arun Menon, Gensol Engineering's independent director, has resigned due to concerns over the company's financial practices, following a SEBI order barring its promoters from securities markets for fund diversion. Menon's resignation highlights internal issues regarding debt sustainability and financial governance within the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst mounting financial challenges, Gensol Engineering's independent director, Arun Menon, has stepped down, citing concerns over the company's strategies in managing its debt. Menon's resignation followed a market-wide order by SEBI, restricting Gensol and its promoters due to alleged fund diversion.

SEBI's investigation unveiled significant governance lapses and fund misappropriation, leading to a clampdown on market activities for Gensol, a solar energy venture. Menon expressed dissatisfaction with the company's leverage strategy, questioning the sustainability of its high debt costs.

This decision comes in the wake of a broader scrutiny of Gensol's financial dealings, including a lowered execution in electric vehicle procurement and unaccounted funds. SEBI's continuing forensic audit aims to bring more clarity to the financial mismanagement allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

