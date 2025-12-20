JP Nadda Advocates Holistic Health Approach at Lucknow Event
Union Health Minister JP Nadda, during his visit to Lucknow for KGMU's convocation, underscores India's shift from a curative to a holistic health policy. Speaking at WHO's summit, he emphasizes integrating traditional medicine with AI, aiming for a comprehensive healthcare strategy under PM Modi's leadership.
Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda received a warm welcome in Lucknow on Saturday, as senior party leaders and workers greeted his arrival at the airport. He is slated to attend the 21st Convocation ceremony of King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.
Prominent BJP figures including Anandiben Patel, Brajesh Pathak, Pankaj Chaudhary, and Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh are expected to join the event. Earlier, on Friday, Nadda addressed the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine. He highlighted India's comprehensive approach to medicine, emphasizing the integration of traditional practices with Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Nadda pointed out the transformation in India's health policy from a purely curative method to a holistic approach since 2017, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He stressed the importance of prevention and health promotion alongside treatment. At the WHO summit, Nadda advocated for an integrative medicine strategy, urging collaboration and sharing global experiences for the benefit of all nations.
