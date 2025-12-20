Left Menu

Iran Executes Alleged Mossad Spy Amid Rising Tensions

Iran executed Aghil Keshavarz, accused of spying for Israeli intelligence and army. The Supreme Court upheld his death sentence following a conviction of espionage, causing tensions between Iran and Israel. Keshavarz's alleged actions contributed to a series of executions linked to espionage charges against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:27 IST
  • Iran

On Saturday, Iran executed Aghil Keshavarz, who was convicted of espionage for Israel's Mossad and the army, according to state media reports.

The state television revealed that Keshavarz engaged in "close intelligence cooperation" with Israeli agencies. Arrested in Urmia while snapping pictures at a military site, Keshavarz was accused of undertaking more than 200 espionage missions in various Iranian cities, including Tehran.

At age 27, Keshavarz faced a closed trial, resulting in a death sentence, later reaffirmed by the Supreme Court. Since a recent air war with Israel, Iran has executed 11 individuals on similar charges, heightening the geopolitical strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

