Former Indian Diplomatic Envoys Sound Alarm Over Bangladesh Unrest

Ex-Indian High Commissioners to Bangladesh voice alarm over protests, citing fragile governance, extremist influence, and threats to Indian diplomats. The unrest follows the death of activist Osman Hadi, sparking violence and challenges to diplomatic safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:29 IST
Former Indian Diplomatic Envoys Sound Alarm Over Bangladesh Unrest
Former Indian High Commissioners to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian High Commissioners to Bangladesh have voiced grave concerns over the escalating protests in the neighboring nation, attributing the turmoil to weak governance, radical influences, and potential threats to Indian diplomatic staff and assets.

The unrest, ignited by the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Osman Hadi, has escalated into widespread violence, targeting Indian personnel.

Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, a past High Commissioner, emphasized that current instability is being manipulated by extremist factions, while Riva Ganguly Das highlighted the alarming attacks on Indian diplomatic sites as intolerable, prioritizing the safety of Indian officials.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party alleges the unrest is a deliberate ploy to destabilize the country before upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

