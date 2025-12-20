Former Indian Diplomatic Envoys Sound Alarm Over Bangladesh Unrest

Former Indian High Commissioners to Bangladesh have voiced grave concerns over the escalating protests in the neighboring nation, attributing the turmoil to weak governance, radical influences, and potential threats to Indian diplomatic staff and assets.

The unrest, ignited by the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Osman Hadi, has escalated into widespread violence, targeting Indian personnel.

Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, a past High Commissioner, emphasized that current instability is being manipulated by extremist factions, while Riva Ganguly Das highlighted the alarming attacks on Indian diplomatic sites as intolerable, prioritizing the safety of Indian officials.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party alleges the unrest is a deliberate ploy to destabilize the country before upcoming elections.

