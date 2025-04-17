Tata Steel's Tubes Division: Milestone Achievement in Production

Tata Steel's Tubes Division recently achieved a significant milestone by surpassing one million tonnes in production and sales for the financial year 2025, according to a company statement released on Thursday.

The division's products serve various sectors, including the automotive industry and the oil and gas sector, while also catering to retail needs such as roof sheds and gates. These products are distributed through an expansive nationwide network.

Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Flat Products, Prabhat Kumar, indicated that achieving this target underscores the company's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric approaches. The Tubes Division is also expanding its reach internationally, aiming to make international sales a significant portion of its overall revenue in the upcoming years.

