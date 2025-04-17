Left Menu

Adani Ports Strengthens Asia-Pacific Presence with $2.4 Billion Acquisition

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd announced a significant acquisition in Australia, acquiring the Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte Ltd to enhance its Asia-Pacific operations. This strategic move is part of APSEZ's global growth plan, aiming to double its cargo volumes to 1 billion tonnes by FY30.

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), India's leading private port operator, has made a significant strategic move by acquiring a coal export terminal in Australia for USD 2.4 billion. The acquisition, announced on Thursday, involves Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte Ltd (APPH) and is set to strengthen the company's presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

This non-cash transaction will see APSEZ issue 14.38 crore new equity shares to Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings in return for full ownership of APPH. The move is aligned with APSEZ's ambitious goal to double cargo volumes to 1 billion tonnes annually by FY30, adding significant international capacity.

The acquisition is expected to bolster APSEZ's portfolio, which now includes 19 ports and terminals globally. With China and India accounting for nearly half of its exports, the North Queensland Export Terminal offers strategic access to growing markets, positioning APSEZ favorably amidst heightened global trade tensions.

