India's Auto Industry Poised for Mixed Growth in 2026 Amid Regulatory and Economic Shifts

India's automobile industry, after a record-setting year, is stepping into 2026 on a strong note, with projected sales growth in the realm of 6-8%. The optimistic outlook can be attributed to policy support measures such as GST rationalisation and income tax relief that are likely to bolster affordability and sustain consumer demand across vehicle segments.

The rebound in passenger vehicle volumes in 2025, driven by urban demand and improved financing availability, highlights a recovery that extends beyond cyclical trends. While SUVs dominate market demand, CNG and electric vehicles are gradually gaining traction, signaling a shift in the powertrain mix. However, 2026 is expected to be a year of preparation for tighter regulations with rising compliance costs.

Faced with ongoing supply-side challenges, automakers are channeling capital towards electrification and platform upgrades. The auto sector's outlook remains positive, buoyed by strong consumer sentiment and policy tailwinds, yet challenged by regulatory pressures and evolving market dynamics.