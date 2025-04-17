Elm and Kuba Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Smart Mobility in Africa

In a significant step toward accelerating its international expansion and enhancing digital transformation in emerging markets, Elm—the Saudi-based leader in digital solutions—has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kuba, a global innovator in smart transport technologies and digital payment systems. The partnership was formalized at GITEX Africa 2025, held from April 14 to 16 in Marrakech, Morocco, under the patronage of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, and in cooperation with the Moroccan Digital Development Agency.

The agreement aims to explore and establish new avenues of collaboration between the two technology giants, focused on the development of advanced digital products and services that will serve as key enablers of transformation across the public and private sectors in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Both parties are committed to harnessing their strengths to build cutting-edge smart mobility and digital payment solutions that support operational excellence, improve service delivery, and contribute to sustainable urban development.

The MoU was signed by Hakim Al-Rasheed, General Manager of International Services at Elm, and Tariq Denane, CEO of Kuba, during a high-level ceremony attended by senior executives from both organizations. The partnership marks a milestone in Elm’s global strategy, reinforcing its role as a leading player in digital innovation and transformation beyond Saudi borders.

Joint Vision for Digital Transformation and Sustainable Growth

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Majed bin Saad Al-Arifi, Elm’s official spokesperson and Executive Vice President of Marketing, said:

“Our partnership with Kuba embodies our strategic vision of forming high-impact global collaborations and leveraging our technological expertise to serve international markets—especially Africa, which we see as a fertile ground for digital growth. This collaboration will foster advanced solutions that support the future of mobility and digital payments, while aligning with sustainable development goals.”

The partnership is expected to initiate several transformational initiatives that target key sectors such as transportation, logistics, and e-government. Through a shared commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, Elm and Kuba will work together to launch next-generation digital products, with a focus on Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) frameworks, cloud-based smart ticketing, and cashless fare collection systems.

Strengthening Elm’s Global Footprint

This MoU aligns with Elm’s broader global expansion strategy, which seeks to build meaningful international partnerships and leverage the company’s success in fintech, e-commerce, and digital identity services—such as its flagship platforms “Dhaamin” and “Yaqeen.” Elm has a proven track record of enabling governments and businesses to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and adopt secure digital infrastructures.

By collaborating with Kuba, Elm will gain access to a wider range of international markets, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa, where digital transformation is increasingly seen as a strategic priority for governments and urban planners.

Kuba’s Global Mobility Expertise

Founded in 2019 and backed by over three decades of expertise in fare collection systems, Kuba has quickly grown into a global leader in digital transport technologies. Its cloud-based, flexible fare systems have been deployed in over 500 cities worldwide, allowing operators and municipalities to offer seamless, cashless mobility experiences. Kuba is a key member of the ICM Mobility Group, an international investment entity focused on innovative and scalable smart mobility businesses.

Through its collaboration with Elm, Kuba will be better positioned to expand its services in the Gulf and African markets, where rapid urbanization and increasing demand for sustainable transportation are driving the need for agile digital solutions.

Unlocking New Opportunities in the MEA Region

As Africa continues to experience robust growth in mobile connectivity, digital finance, and urban innovation, this partnership sets the stage for both Elm and Kuba to play a pivotal role in shaping the continent’s smart mobility future. By integrating Elm’s secure digital platforms with Kuba’s advanced mobility solutions, the two companies aim to co-create an ecosystem that promotes inclusive access, efficient public transport systems, and smart city capabilities.

The collaboration also aligns with broader efforts across the MEA region to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to infrastructure, innovation, climate action, and partnerships for development.

Looking Ahead

This agreement is expected to lead to the formation of joint task forces, pilot projects, and market feasibility studies in key African cities. Future announcements will detail specific product rollouts, partnership models, and government engagements resulting from this strategic MoU.

With this groundbreaking partnership, Elm and Kuba reaffirm their positions as digital transformation leaders, poised to redefine how technology shapes urban mobility, payment systems, and public services in some of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving markets.