France's New Maritime Power: A Modernized Aircraft Carrier

In a significant step to enhance its maritime strength, France plans to construct a new aircraft carrier, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron. Designed to replace the Charles de Gaulle, this vessel will mark a notable advancement in France's naval capabilities, with completion aimed for 2038.

Boasting a capacity for 30 fighter jets and housing 2,000 sailors, the new carrier will have a length of 310 meters and a displacement of 78,000 tons. While not as large as the U.S.'s USS Gerald Ford, this nuclear-powered carrier will significantly upgrade France's navy and support local small- and medium-sized businesses.

This project, estimated to cost 10 billion euros, is part of France's broader military expansion. With planned increases to defense spending, France intends to fortify its military ranks, aiming to double its defense budget since 2017 by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)