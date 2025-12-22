Left Menu

France's New Maritime Power: A Modernized Aircraft Carrier

France is set to build a new aircraft carrier by 2038 to replace the Charles de Gaulle. Announced by President Macron, this move aims to bolster French maritime power and involves significant spending and collaboration with small businesses. This initiative reflects France's broader defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-12-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 01:52 IST
France's New Maritime Power: A Modernized Aircraft Carrier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant step to enhance its maritime strength, France plans to construct a new aircraft carrier, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron. Designed to replace the Charles de Gaulle, this vessel will mark a notable advancement in France's naval capabilities, with completion aimed for 2038.

Boasting a capacity for 30 fighter jets and housing 2,000 sailors, the new carrier will have a length of 310 meters and a displacement of 78,000 tons. While not as large as the U.S.'s USS Gerald Ford, this nuclear-powered carrier will significantly upgrade France's navy and support local small- and medium-sized businesses.

This project, estimated to cost 10 billion euros, is part of France's broader military expansion. With planned increases to defense spending, France intends to fortify its military ranks, aiming to double its defense budget since 2017 by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025