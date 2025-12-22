Armed Assailants Attack Police Check Post in NW Pakistan

An attack by unidentified gunmen on a police check post in northwest Pakistan resulted in injuries to three individuals, officials reported late Sunday. The assailants targeted the Qazi Talab check post in Hangu district, part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving two police constables and a mosque imam hurt.

The injured, identified as police constables Ali Raza and Sabir, along with Imam Farman, were subsequently transported to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment. The incident intensified when security forces engaged in a firefight with the assailants upon arrival at the scene.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend those responsible for the attack, emphasizing enhanced security measures to prevent future occurrences in the volatile region.