Left Menu

Armed Assailants Attack Police Check Post in NW Pakistan

An attack by unknown armed assailants on a police check post in Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, left three injured, including two policemen and a mosque's imam. The injured were moved to DHQ Hospital, and police teams responded promptly, resulting in an exchange of fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 22-12-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 01:47 IST
Armed Assailants Attack Police Check Post in NW Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An attack by unidentified gunmen on a police check post in northwest Pakistan resulted in injuries to three individuals, officials reported late Sunday. The assailants targeted the Qazi Talab check post in Hangu district, part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving two police constables and a mosque imam hurt.

The injured, identified as police constables Ali Raza and Sabir, along with Imam Farman, were subsequently transported to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment. The incident intensified when security forces engaged in a firefight with the assailants upon arrival at the scene.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend those responsible for the attack, emphasizing enhanced security measures to prevent future occurrences in the volatile region.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025