San Francisco Power Outage Disrupts City Life

A widespread power outage in San Francisco has caused significant disruptions across the city, affecting 130,000 homes and businesses. As of Sunday morning, power was restored in most locations, but 16,000 customers were still without electricity.

The outage, primarily due to a fire at a substation on 8th and Mission streets, led to extensive damage, making repairs complex and time-consuming. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has deployed additional engineers and electricians to expedite the restoration process.

During the outage, much of the city's infrastructure, including restaurants, shops, and traffic signals, was hit hard. The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management reported significant transit disruptions and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel. The incident remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)