Left Menu

San Francisco Power Outage Disrupts City Life

A massive power outage in San Francisco left 130,000 homes and businesses in the dark. As of Sunday morning, power was restored to most areas, but 16,000 customers remained affected. A substation fire caused the disruption, leading to widespread impacts on transit and businesses in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 22-12-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 02:00 IST
San Francisco Power Outage Disrupts City Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A widespread power outage in San Francisco has caused significant disruptions across the city, affecting 130,000 homes and businesses. As of Sunday morning, power was restored in most locations, but 16,000 customers were still without electricity.

The outage, primarily due to a fire at a substation on 8th and Mission streets, led to extensive damage, making repairs complex and time-consuming. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has deployed additional engineers and electricians to expedite the restoration process.

During the outage, much of the city's infrastructure, including restaurants, shops, and traffic signals, was hit hard. The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management reported significant transit disruptions and urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel. The incident remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025