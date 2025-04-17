Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rock the Global Economy: IMF's Georgieva Speaks Out

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns of downward revisions in economic forecasts due to escalating trade tensions sparked by U.S. tariffs. While no global recession is expected, uncertainty and financial volatility pose risks, prompting Georgieva to call for economic cooperation and reforms to strengthen the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:35 IST
Trade Tensions Rock the Global Economy: IMF's Georgieva Speaks Out
  • Country:
  • United States

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced on Thursday that trade tensions and dramatic changes in the global trading system will lead to downward revisions in the IMF's economic forecasts. However, she emphasized that a global recession is not anticipated.

Georgieva highlighted that the recent U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures from China and the European Union have created unprecedented uncertainty and market volatility. While no specific details were given about the forecast changes, higher inflation rates and financial market stress are expected.

With trade tensions escalating, Georgieva urged global cooperation in maintaining economic openness and progress. She warned that protectionism could harm innovation and productivity, stressing the importance of reforms and resilient monetary policies to avoid division in the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025