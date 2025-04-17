Holistic Vision for Chemical Sector Growth

Union Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister J P Nadda has called for a comprehensive strategy to propel the growth of India's chemical and petrochemical sectors, highlighting the importance of a collective governmental effort.

Speaking at the 'Manthan Shivir' organized by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Nadda emphasized the necessity of setting specific, measurable goals to ensure sustainable development in these industries. He advocated for incorporating insights from all relevant governmental bodies in the planning process.

Additionally, the minister stressed the need to institutionalize this dialogue, fostering a continuous process to support India's ambition of becoming self-reliant in the chemical and petrochemical fields.

