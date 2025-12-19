Left Menu

Empowering Women Leaders: Kiran Bedi Advocates for Inclusivity and Self-Reliance

Kiran Bedi highlights the natural leadership qualities in women, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and education. She discusses the role of upbringing and the need for a vision for leadership. Bedi also addresses menstrual leave, advocating for a need-based approach rather than a uniform policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:31 IST
Empowering Women Leaders: Kiran Bedi Advocates for Inclusivity and Self-Reliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thought-provoking address at the 'SheLeads 2.0' event, Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer, emphasized the intrinsic leadership qualities in women during her virtual message. Highlighting attributes like empathy and sincerity, Bedi urged women to constantly upskill their knowledge to realize their leadership potential.

Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry in Ahmedabad, the event focused on promoting women's leadership and economic transformation. Bedi stressed the importance of personal vision and parental support, noting that a woman's guide to leadership is influenced by upbringing and personal aspirations.

Bedi also touched on the topic of menstrual leave, suggesting it should be based on individual needs. "While men and women in various professions continue to perform during menstruation, those who require leave should have the choice," she noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025