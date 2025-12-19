Empowering Women Leaders: Kiran Bedi Advocates for Inclusivity and Self-Reliance

In a thought-provoking address at the 'SheLeads 2.0' event, Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer, emphasized the intrinsic leadership qualities in women during her virtual message. Highlighting attributes like empathy and sincerity, Bedi urged women to constantly upskill their knowledge to realize their leadership potential.

Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry in Ahmedabad, the event focused on promoting women's leadership and economic transformation. Bedi stressed the importance of personal vision and parental support, noting that a woman's guide to leadership is influenced by upbringing and personal aspirations.

Bedi also touched on the topic of menstrual leave, suggesting it should be based on individual needs. "While men and women in various professions continue to perform during menstruation, those who require leave should have the choice," she noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)