Amazon.in Sees Double-Digit Growth in Madhya Pradesh's Home and Kitchen Market

Amazon.in has experienced significant growth in its home, kitchen, and outdoor categories in Madhya Pradesh during the first quarter of 2025. The company attributes this success to rising consumer demand for items ranging from smart home devices and fitness products to kitchen appliances and gardening tools.

K N Srikanth, Director of Home, Kitchen, and Outdoors at Amazon India, revealed that the company saw a 20% year-over-year growth in these categories across Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh. This growth aligns with a broader trend of consumers gravitating towards online shopping for convenience and healthier lifestyles.

Additionally, Srikanth highlighted a 10% increase in new customers in the region, demonstrating Amazon.in's commitment to offering a diverse selection of high-quality products and attractive deals to meet evolving customer preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)