ITC Ventures into Organic Food Industry with Sresta Acquisition

ITC is set to acquire Sresta Natural Bioproducts for Rs 472.50 crore, fortifying its presence in the organic food market. The acquisition aligns with ITC's strategy to diversify its product range with future-ready offerings, enhancing both domestic and international market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to strengthen its footprint in the organic food sector, ITC announced its acquisition of Sresta Natural Bioproducts for Rs 472.50 crore. This acquisition, executed through a share purchase agreement, enables ITC to take full ownership of Sresta and align its offerings with emerging consumer demands.

Sresta, known for its 24 Mantra Organic brand, offers a diverse portfolio of over 100 products, including staples, spices, oils, and beverages. The brand's strong market presence, both in India and internationally, notably among the Indian diaspora, complements ITC's expansion strategy.

Expected to finalize in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, the deal reflects ITC's ongoing focus on creating a future-ready product lineup. The investment underscores ITC's commitment to sustainability and consumer health, as emphasized by Chairman Sanjiv Puri's 'ITC Next' strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

