ITC Ventures into Organic Food Industry with Sresta Acquisition

In a strategic move to strengthen its footprint in the organic food sector, ITC announced its acquisition of Sresta Natural Bioproducts for Rs 472.50 crore. This acquisition, executed through a share purchase agreement, enables ITC to take full ownership of Sresta and align its offerings with emerging consumer demands.

Sresta, known for its 24 Mantra Organic brand, offers a diverse portfolio of over 100 products, including staples, spices, oils, and beverages. The brand's strong market presence, both in India and internationally, notably among the Indian diaspora, complements ITC's expansion strategy.

Expected to finalize in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, the deal reflects ITC's ongoing focus on creating a future-ready product lineup. The investment underscores ITC's commitment to sustainability and consumer health, as emphasized by Chairman Sanjiv Puri's 'ITC Next' strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)