Left Menu

ITC's Strategic Leap in Ayurvedic Baby Care

ITC Limited acquires a 73.5% stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited, enhancing its presence in the Ayurvedic baby care sector. This move marks ITC's commitment to consumer-centric, purpose-led brands. With an investment of Rs 81 crore, ITC aims to tap into high-growth, digital-first segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:17 IST
ITC's Strategic Leap in Ayurvedic Baby Care
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Limited has taken a significant step in the Ayurvedic baby care market by acquiring a 73.5% stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited. This acquisition forms part of ITC's strategic initiative to build a consumer-focused and purpose-driven brand portfolio that caters to the evolving demands of Indian consumers.

The Rs 81 crore investment encompasses both primary subscription and secondary share purchases, bringing ITC's total investment in Mother Sparsh to approximately Rs 126 crore. Known for its digital-first approach, Mother Sparsh offers a broad range of Ayurvedic and natural baby care products, including personal care, health, hygiene, and expert solutions.

Mother Sparsh has cemented its status as a trusted name among Indian mothers thanks to its innovative product lineup grounded in traditional Indian knowledge. ITC's acquisition falls under the 'ITC Next' vision, aiming to expand in high-growth, digital-first business sectors, as articulated by Chairman Mr. Sanjiv Puri. The acquisition process will unfold over 2-3 years, with the Mother Sparsh team, led by Founder & CEO Mr. Himanshu, continuing operations during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025