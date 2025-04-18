ITC's Strategic Leap in Ayurvedic Baby Care

ITC Limited has taken a significant step in the Ayurvedic baby care market by acquiring a 73.5% stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited. This acquisition forms part of ITC's strategic initiative to build a consumer-focused and purpose-driven brand portfolio that caters to the evolving demands of Indian consumers.

The Rs 81 crore investment encompasses both primary subscription and secondary share purchases, bringing ITC's total investment in Mother Sparsh to approximately Rs 126 crore. Known for its digital-first approach, Mother Sparsh offers a broad range of Ayurvedic and natural baby care products, including personal care, health, hygiene, and expert solutions.

Mother Sparsh has cemented its status as a trusted name among Indian mothers thanks to its innovative product lineup grounded in traditional Indian knowledge. ITC's acquisition falls under the 'ITC Next' vision, aiming to expand in high-growth, digital-first business sectors, as articulated by Chairman Mr. Sanjiv Puri. The acquisition process will unfold over 2-3 years, with the Mother Sparsh team, led by Founder & CEO Mr. Himanshu, continuing operations during this period.

