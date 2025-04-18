MoRTH Denies Nationwide Satellite Toll Launch

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has clarified that a nationwide satellite-based tolling system will not be implemented from May 1, 2025, contradicting recent reports.

The ministry stated that instead of transitioning to a satellite system, it will roll out an automatic, barrier-free tolling solution at selected plazas. This system will utilize Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology in conjunction with the existing FASTag system for identifying vehicles and facilitating toll collection.

To deter violations, the ministry emphasized that non-compliance could result in e-notices, potential suspension of FASTag accounts, and other penalties related to VAHAN.

(With inputs from agencies.)