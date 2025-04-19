Telecom Giants Clash with ACES Over Unviable Metro Rates

Telecom heavyweights Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have informed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) that they cannot agree to the nonviable rates proposed by ACES for providing In-Building Solutions (IBS). This move affects connectivity in Mumbai Metro's underground stations and tunnels.

As per a recent letter dated April 7, the telecom companies have proposed connecting to ACES' IBS network by installing their own equipment, at no cost, until a formal agreement is reached. This suggestion aims to ensure that MMRCL users do not face service disruptions, insiders revealed to PTI.

The operators committed to starting payments from the date an agreement is signed. The addressed letter, intended for Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRCL, seeks a temporary solution until official terms are concluded. No response from the telecom companies could be gathered as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)