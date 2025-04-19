Doctors Accused of Elaborate Fraud with CM's Medical Fund

Three doctors have been implicated in a serious fraud involving Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund, officials disclosed on Saturday. The doctors allegedly secured Rs 4.75 lakh by manufacturing fake documents and patient records at a hospital in Thane district.

The fraud is under investigation by the Economic Offences Wing given its disturbing nature. According to the Chief Minister's office, the fund is crucial for assisting underprivileged patients, and such deceitful activities are alarming. The case is being investigated under sections pertaining to cheating, criminal breach of trust, and use of forged documents as genuine.

The accused, identified as Dr. Anudurg Dhone, Dr. Pradeep Bapu Patil, and Dr. Ishwar Pawar, allegedly falsified records for nonexistent patients, creating an extensive web of forged medical documents to claim the funds. A discovery on July 11, 2023, led to the current probe, uncovering further irregularities. The Chief Minister's office promises strict action against fraudsters to maintain the integrity of government welfare schemes.

