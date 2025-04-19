Kashmir Flights Grounded: Weather Chaos at Srinagar Airport

Bad weather wreaked havoc on air traffic in and out of the Kashmir valley on Saturday, causing significant disruptions at Srinagar Airport. Officials reported six flights were cancelled, and several others delayed due to adverse conditions.

According to authorities, three Indigo flights from Kolkata and Delhi were axed, impacting their respective departure schedules. Indigo also called off its Srinagar-Jammu service amid deteriorating conditions.

SpiceJet followed suit, cancelling two evening flights. The region experienced widespread rains accompanied by lightning, thunder, and hailstorms, with higher areas receiving fresh snowfall, further affecting flight operations.

