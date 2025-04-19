Left Menu

Kashmir Flights Grounded: Weather Chaos at Srinagar Airport

Severe weather conditions led to the cancellation and delay of several flights at Srinagar Airport on Saturday. Six flights were cancelled, including Indigo and SpiceJet services, as parts of Kashmir faced heavy rains, lightning, and hailstorms. Higher regions also saw fresh snowfall, compounding travel disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:25 IST
Kashmir Flights Grounded: Weather Chaos at Srinagar Airport
Bad weather wreaked havoc on air traffic in and out of the Kashmir valley on Saturday, causing significant disruptions at Srinagar Airport. Officials reported six flights were cancelled, and several others delayed due to adverse conditions.

According to authorities, three Indigo flights from Kolkata and Delhi were axed, impacting their respective departure schedules. Indigo also called off its Srinagar-Jammu service amid deteriorating conditions.

SpiceJet followed suit, cancelling two evening flights. The region experienced widespread rains accompanied by lightning, thunder, and hailstorms, with higher areas receiving fresh snowfall, further affecting flight operations.

