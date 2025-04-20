Left Menu

Investor Confidence Shaken After Allegations Against BluSmart and Gensol Engineering

Former Bombay Stock Exchange chairman S Ravi expresses concerns about the impact of recent allegations against BluSmart and Gensol Engineering on investor trust and startup credibility. SEBI's investigation of fund diversion and insider trading urges a call for transparency and improved governance among startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:39 IST
S Ravi, former chairman of BSE (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prabhakar Chaturvedi reports that recent allegations have rocked the startup community, as former Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) chairman S Ravi voiced deep concerns about their potential impact. The alleged fund diversion and document falsification involving BluSmart have drawn scrutiny from investors.

S Ravi, who also founded Ravi Rajan & Co, highlighted that such incidents could harm investor confidence, particularly affecting nascent ventures and well-established startups alike. The situation escalated when market regulator SEBI identified issues related to Gensol Engineering Ltd, affecting BluSmart and leading to the company's service shutdown.

The controversy centers around BluSmart co-founders Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, who have resigned from their directorships at Gensol Engineering following SEBI's notice. Ravi underscored the importance of transparency and honest disclosure within startups to prevent future occurrences, advocating for improved communication with stakeholders to foster a robust governance environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

