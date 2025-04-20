Left Menu

BluSmart Allegations: A Blow to Investor Confidence

Former BSE chairman S Ravi expressed concerns over the allegations against BluSmart impacting investor trust. He emphasized that such issues could damage the reputation of startups. Recent SEBI actions regarding Gensol Engineering led to revelations of fund mismanagement affecting BluSmart, prompting its co-founders’ resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 11:41 IST
S Ravi, former chairman of BSE (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of recent controversies involving BluSmart, former Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) chairman S Ravi has voiced his alarm over allegations of financial misconduct, suggesting these could heavily damage investor faith in startups.

Ravi highlighted that the issues flagged by SEBI, concerning fund diversion and document falsification at Gensol Engineering Ltd, critically impacted BluSmart, associated with the same founders. The fallout led to the resignation of BluSmart's co-founders, amid SEBI's scrutiny.

The developments have raised fears within the investment community about potential mistrust in emerging companies, emphasizing the need for stringent transparency and governance. Ravi urged startups to enhance communication and ensure transparent dealings to prevent such damaging repercussions in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

