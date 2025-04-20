Tragic Collision: Wedding Plans Shattered
In a devastating accident in Ratlam district, two individuals lost their lives and three were injured when two motorbikes collided. Among the deceased was Ramlal Damor, whose wedding was planned in a fortnight. The incident occurred on the Sailana-Banswada road. Damor's relatives also suffered injuries.
A tragic accident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district when two motorbikes collided, resulting in the death of two individuals, including a groom-to-be. The collision, which occurred on the Sailana-Banswada road, left three others injured, according to the local police.
The incident took place as Ramlal Damor, 22, was returning from inviting relatives to his upcoming wedding. Accompanied by two family members, his motorcycle collided with another vehicle, leading to the tragic loss of his life along with that of Gani Mohammed, 52, from the opposing bike.
Damor's wedding was scheduled for May 6. The deceased and injured were swiftly attended to, and the bodies were returned to their families post-autopsy on Sunday, police reported. This incident is a stark reminder of the perils that can accompany road travel.
