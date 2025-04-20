Piyush Goyal's European Tour: Strengthening India's Global Trade Links

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is gearing up for a pivotal European tour, with official visits to London, Oslo, and Brussels starting on April 28. This five-day diplomatic mission aims to bolster trade and investment relationships between India and key European partners.

London is a focal point of Goyal's itinerary, as negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement between India and the UK near crucial final stages. Both countries are rushing to address outstanding issues and seal the deal without necessitating another full round of negotiations.

The stop in Oslo is particularly significant following India's comprehensive free trade agreement with the EFTA nations, including Norway. The agreement is set to be implemented this year, with India poised to receive a substantial investment boost of USD 100 billion over 15 years while reducing tariffs on various European luxury goods. Meanwhile, efforts to conclude a trade pact with the EU are also accelerating, with an 11th round of negotiations slated for May.

(With inputs from agencies.)