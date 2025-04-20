Left Menu

NHEV Raises Concerns Over BluSmart Deal Amid Financial Scrutiny

The National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) expressed concerns about engaging with BluSmart, following allegations against its promoters. A recent meeting explored financial health and alternatives, involving public finance bodies. The focus remains on protecting the integrity of the electric mobility sector amidst ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:31 IST
NHEV Raises Concerns Over BluSmart Deal Amid Financial Scrutiny
Representative image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) is facing a dilemma in their dealings with BluSmart, an electric vehicle ride-hailing service, due to controversies surrounding the company's promoters, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi. The two, promoters of Gensol Engineering, are under a capital market ban over allegations of fund diversion.

An urgent meeting convened on Friday by the Ethical Governance Committee and NHEV - Procurement Committee, alongside Annuity Hybrid E-Mobility (AHEM) members and relevant financing institutions, assessed the fiscal stability of partners and service providers. This pilot initiative, initially supported by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aims to transform existing highways into e-highways.

Ease of Doing Business, chaired by National Program Director Abhijeet Sinha, acknowledged the risks associated with BluSmart orders under current circumstances. To mitigate potential impacts on the electric mobility industry's progression, the body seeks collaborative discussions with Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). Together, they aim to explore viable solutions that safeguard technical and customer service benchmarks or consider alternatives that could replace current procurement strategies.

The ongoing dialogue is crucial as both IREDA and PFC, major lenders to Gensol, have vested financial interests, having extended Rs 977 crore in loans, a significant portion devoted to the purchase of electric vehicles. The discussions will scrutinize BluSmart's plans to ensure fiscal compliance and responsiveness to regulatory inquiries, while preserving their operational capacity for future expansion under government-sanctioned cooperative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025