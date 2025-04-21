Tragic End on Coastal Road: Traffic Warden's Brave Chase Turns Fatal

A tragic event unfolded on the Coastal Road in South Mumbai as a traffic warden lost his life while executing his duty. Rafique Wazir Shaikh, 38, was chasing a tempo that had entered the restricted area for heavy vehicles, violating traffic regulations.

The incident occurred Saturday evening when Shaikh pursued the vehicle on his scooter. Upon reaching a curve on the road, treacherous sand caused him to lose control. His scooter collided with the cement railing, propelling him into the Arabian Sea.

Nearby drivers acted swiftly, alerting authorities. Despite immediate rescue efforts by police and fire brigade teams, Shaikh was pronounced dead at Nair Hospital. An accidental death case is under investigation by Gamdevi Police Station.

