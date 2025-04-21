Competition Commission's Role in the Digital Economy Under Review

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is set to deliberate the growing influence of the Competition Commission in shaping the economy, with particular emphasis on the digital sector, during a meeting scheduled for April 28.

Key figures from the corporate affairs ministry, led by Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, are anticipated to provide insights at the session, chaired by BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab.

An official notice from the Lok Sabha Secretariat indicated that in-depth discussions will center around the 'Evolving Role of Competition Commission of India in the Economy, particularly the Digital Landscape'. Various current issues, notably those involving quick commerce companies, are expected to be on the table. Meanwhile, the ministry is reviewing stakeholder feedback on the proposed digital competition legislation.

