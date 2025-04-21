Left Menu

Competition Commission's Role in the Digital Economy Under Review

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will explore the evolving role of the Competition Commission of India, especially in the digital landscape, on April 28. Officials from the corporate affairs ministry, led by Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, will brief the panel about competition issues and stakeholder feedback on the digital competition bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:12 IST
Competition Commission's Role in the Digital Economy Under Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is set to deliberate the growing influence of the Competition Commission in shaping the economy, with particular emphasis on the digital sector, during a meeting scheduled for April 28.

Key figures from the corporate affairs ministry, led by Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, are anticipated to provide insights at the session, chaired by BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab.

An official notice from the Lok Sabha Secretariat indicated that in-depth discussions will center around the 'Evolving Role of Competition Commission of India in the Economy, particularly the Digital Landscape'. Various current issues, notably those involving quick commerce companies, are expected to be on the table. Meanwhile, the ministry is reviewing stakeholder feedback on the proposed digital competition legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025