Mumbai Police Boosts Cybercrime Defense with FedEx and United Way Mumbai Training Initiative

Mumbai, India, April 21 - The Mumbai Police has inaugurated a three-day training program on Cyber Investigation & Forensics, targeting the skills of 253 officers in handling digital crimes. Supported by Federal Express Corporation and United Way Mumbai, this initiative seeks to bolster the city's cybercrime response capabilities.

The training aims to equip personnel from cyber cells, the crime branch, detection units, and anti-narcotics cells with the necessary tools to combat online fraud, phishing, financial cyber threats, and social media misuse. Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Crime Branch, emphasized the importance of staying ahead in the fight against sophisticated cybercrime. "This training is crucial for preparing our force to address digital threats effectively," Nalawade stated.

FedEx, through its partnership with United Way Mumbai, continues its commitment to digital safety, collaborating with law enforcement to create a secure digital environment. United Way Mumbai's CEO, George Aikara, expressed pride in supporting the police. "We are honored to facilitate this collaboration and ensure the training sessions are impactful," Aikara mentioned. The initiative is part of a broader effort to increase cybersecurity awareness and resiliency among citizens across Mumbai and other major cities.

