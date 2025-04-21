Left Menu

Massive Seizure in Mahadev Betting App Case: 573 Crore Frozen

The Enforcement Directorate seizes securities and accounts worth Rs 573 crore linked to the Mahadev betting app case. Funds were moved abroad and reinvested in Indian markets. Incriminating documents and cash were also seized. Promoters allegedly manipulated stock prices with tainted funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:28 IST
Massive Seizure in Mahadev Betting App Case: 573 Crore Frozen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized securities, bonds, and demat accounts totaling Rs 573 crore in connection with the Mahadev online betting app money laundering case. This follows fresh searches conducted in multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, and Chennai.

In a statement, the agency revealed that proceeds of crime from the betting platform were funneled out of India and then reinvested in Indian stock markets under foreign portfolio investments. The ED uncovered cash worth Rs 3.29 crore and various documents during the raids.

The Mahadev app gained notoriety when allegations surfaced linking high-profile politicians and bureaucrats to the illegal operations. Two main promoters are under scrutiny for manipulating stock prices using laundered funds. So far, 13 arrests have been made, with properties worth Rs 3,002 crore seized or frozen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025