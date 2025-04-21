Mumbai's Cruise Ambitions: A Maritime Transformation by 2030
Mumbai aims to significantly expand its cruise ship services, targeting a ninefold increase by 2030. The newly inaugurated Rs 555 crore international cruise terminal is poised to boost capacity. Major infrastructure projects, including a 30-acre corporate headquarters and a 12-acre botanical garden, were also launched.
21-04-2025
The financial capital of India, Mumbai, is setting ambitious targets to boost its cruise ship services to 900 annually by 2030, according to top port officials.
The announcement was made by Sushil Kumar Singh, chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust Authority, at the opening of the Rs 555 crore international cruise terminal.
Currently, the port manages 100 cruise services annually. The new terminal is expected to transform the port, also supported by a nearby marina and other projects exceeding Rs 1,800 crore in investment.
