Left Menu

Mumbai's Cruise Ambitions: A Maritime Transformation by 2030

Mumbai aims to significantly expand its cruise ship services, targeting a ninefold increase by 2030. The newly inaugurated Rs 555 crore international cruise terminal is poised to boost capacity. Major infrastructure projects, including a 30-acre corporate headquarters and a 12-acre botanical garden, were also launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:06 IST
Mumbai's Cruise Ambitions: A Maritime Transformation by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The financial capital of India, Mumbai, is setting ambitious targets to boost its cruise ship services to 900 annually by 2030, according to top port officials.

The announcement was made by Sushil Kumar Singh, chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust Authority, at the opening of the Rs 555 crore international cruise terminal.

Currently, the port manages 100 cruise services annually. The new terminal is expected to transform the port, also supported by a nearby marina and other projects exceeding Rs 1,800 crore in investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025